Man robbed of cellphone, wallet in Miami, authorities say

MIAMI - Police are searching for two men who robbed someone last month in Miami.

The robbery was reported about 2:15 a.m. June 20 near the intersection of Southwest 31st Avenue and 19th Terrace.

According to detectives, the victim was walking south on Southwest 31st Avenue when he spotted two men across the street walking in the same direction.

The victim became suspicious of the men and began to walk north.

Miami police said the suspicious men crossed the street a short time later and one of them slapped the victim, causing him to fall.

Police said the attacker took the victim’s cellphone while his accomplice took the victim's book bag.

According to detectives, the second thief returned the book bag to the victim and the victim immediately pulled out his wallet and put it in his back pocket.

The man who initially attacked him saw that happen and ordered the victim to lay facedown on the ground, authorities said.

Police said one of the thieves grabbed the victim's wallet and they both ran away.

Surveillance video shows the thieves trying to use the victim's credit card a few minutes later at a Walgreens at 3595 SW 22nd Ave.

Anyone with information about the robbers' identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

