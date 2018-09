MIAMI - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck late Tuesday.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. near Northwest Fifth Court and Northwest 67th Street in the city's Little Haiti neighborhood.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.