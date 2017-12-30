Man shot outside sports bar in Miami, police say

MIAMI, Fla. - A man was shot outside a sports bar early Saturday in Miami, police said.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m. at the Batting Cage Sports Bar and Lounge in the 1700 block of Northwest Seventh Street in the Little Havana section of Miami.

Christopher Bess, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said when officers arrived at the scene the victim was gone and the suspect had fled.

A witness said the victim was shot in the arm after a fight inside the bar continued outside.

Bess said police later learned that the victim had admitted himself to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Bess did not identify the victim or provide a description of the suspect.

Another man was shot Dec. 9 at the same location.

