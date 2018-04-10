Man shot outside Whole Foods Market in downtown Miami

MIAMI - A man was shot Tuesday afternoon in downtown Miami after apparently trying to steal a bag from another man, authorities said.

The shooting was reported outside the Whole Foods Market on Southeast Third Avenue.

A witness told Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg that he saw two men struggling for the bag inthe stairwell of the building before the shooting.

"They were fighting over a knapsack or book bag, and one of the guys started screaming, chasing the guy that grabbed his book bag, and (he) shot the guy," the witness said.

Miami police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but was expected to survive.

Police confirmed that one suspect was taken into custody. Another man believed to be wearing a yellow shirt, carrying a backpack and wearing a Gucci hat remains at large.

Police closed Southeast Third Street between Southeast Second and Third avenues during the investigation, but all roads have since reopened.

We need your help identifying the subject in this video, last seen wearing a yellow shirt who was involved in an earlier robbery at 299 SE 3 Ave in #DowntownMiami. The subject fled the scene. A second subject is in custody. pic.twitter.com/FuVs56AnBd — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 10, 2018

