Man shot to death in middle of Liberty City street

MIAMI - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in the middle of a Liberty City street.

Miami police said officers were alerted to a shooting about 6:30 a.m. Friday near Northwest 68th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

A view from Sky 10 showed a body covered by a white sheet in the middle of the street.

Police have not identified the victim.

