Man snatches woman's purse after asking her for 40 cents, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a man who snatched a woman's purse after asking her for 40 cents.

The robbery was reported about 5:30 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 200 block of Southwest 12th Avenue.

Police said the victim was standing in the area when she was approached by the thief.

The man asked the woman for 40 cents. The victim told him she didn't have any money, but the man remained next to her, authorities said.

Police said the victim began to feel nervous so she told the man that she found $1 and that he could have it.

Police said the thief took the dollar and began to engage the victim in small talk.

There were two other men in the area, but when they walked away, the thief snatched the victim's purse and ran south on Southwest 12th Avenue, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

