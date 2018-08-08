Man sought in 2 Miami home burglaries

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a man who burglarized two homes this summer.

The first burglary occurred around noon June 3 at a home in the 800 block of Northwest 18th Place.

Police said surveillance video shows the man jumping over a wood fence and then prying open the security iron bars.

The thief was later seen leaving the home with a bag of stolen items and getting into a gray or silver SUV -- possibly a Mazda.

The second burglary occurred between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. June 29 in the 3600 block of Southwest Fifth Terrace Rear.

Police said the same man knocked on the front door before breaking into the home.

He got away with more than $1,000 in cash and jewelry, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

