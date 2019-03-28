Man sought in connection with Miami homicide

MIAMI - Miami police released a surveillance image Thursday of a man they said they want to question in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred last month.

According to police, officers were called to the area of South Miami Avenue and Southeast First Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 regarding a man who was found to be unresponsive.

Police said a passerby found the victim and called 911.

City of Miami Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The victim was later identified as Willard Grant Manning, 61, who authorities said appeared to have been stabbed.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man captured on surveillance cameras is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6350. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

