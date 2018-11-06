2 men attacked along Venetian Causeway in Miami, police say

MIAMI - Two men were attacked Monday night on the Venetian Causeway in Miami, police said.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically on the causeway around 7:45 p.m.

Police said the man tried to rob a bicyclist and when an older man intervened, he was stabbed.

Capt. Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for Miami Fire Rescue, said the attacker fled before officers and paramedics arrived.

Paramedics transported the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition was not disclosed.

Another passerby who came to the victim's aid suffered several cuts. That man was also transported to the hospital. The man initially did not want to go because he had two dogs in his car, but Miami firefighters promised to care for them while he received treatment.

The dogs stayed at a local fire station until family members arrived to pick them up, Carroll said.

Authorities blocked off a portion of the causeway as officers investigated, causing traffic delays.

