Man steals 4 pricey watches, other items from Brickell jewelry store

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video stealing several expensive watches and other items from a jewelry store in Brickell.

The theft occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Brickell Jewelers, located at 900 S. Miami Ave.

The video shows the thief walking into the store, but no employees could be seen inside.

The man browses the counters for a minute or two before going around the counter and taking various jewelry items that sat unattended on the counter, authorities said.

Police said the pricey jewelry items are valued at $20,000. They include two Rolex watches, a Cartier watch, a Tag-Heuer watch and a clear bag that contained miscellaneous gold pieces.

The man is seen casually walking out of the store following the theft.

A short time later, an employee comes out from a back room but doesn't appear to immediately realize the jewelry was missing from the counter.

Anyone with information about the thief’s identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



