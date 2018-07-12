Man steals air compressor from back of Miami business, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating the theft of an air compressor that was stolen from the back of a business last week.

The theft occurred around 8:30 a.m. July 1 at 1161 NW 36th St.

Police released surveillance video Thursday that shows a man cutting the rear fence to the business. Minutes later, he is seen entering the property and stealing an air compressor from the back of the business.

The thief then fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030.

