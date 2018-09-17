Man steals Honda motorcycle from Miami parking garage

MIAMI - Police are searching for a man who stole a motorcycle from a parking garage in Miami, authorities announced Monday.

The theft occurred sometime between 4 p.m. June 10 to 6 p.m. June 13 in the parking garage of an apartment building at 230 SW 12th St., according to Miami police detectives.

Authorities said the building's surveillance camera captured the thief before and after he stole the 2004 Honda motorcycle.

The thief was described by detectives as a white man with a slim build. Police said he appears to walk with a limp.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6055 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

