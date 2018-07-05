Miami

Man steals intercom from building while posing as handyman, police say

Incident caught on camera around 4 a.m. June 24

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

MIAMI - A man posed as a handyman and stole an intercom from a building that houses multiple businesses in Miami, authorities said in a news release Thursday.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said the incident happened around 4 a.m. June 24 at 
2490 SW 22nd St.

According to investigators, the victim said she left work around 1 p.m. June 23 and returned the next day around 4:30 a.m., at which time she realized that the front door intercom was ripped off from the wall of the building. 

The theft was captured on surveillance video. 

Police described the thief as a white man with a goatee, who was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt, gray cargo shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department's burglary office at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

