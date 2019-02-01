Man stops car, climbs on roof in the middle of I-95

MIAMI - South Florida drivers are used to seeing a lot of strange things during their commutes on I-95, but this one may top them all.

Dawson Perez was driving northbound on the highway near 103rd Street last week when suddenly a man stopped his car and climbed on top of the roof.

As cars were going past, the unidentified man could be seen yelling and talking from the car hood.

No word on if the man was cited by police for obstructing traffic.

