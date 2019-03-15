Man stunned with Taser after charging at officer in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A man was stunned with a Taser Friday morning after he charged at a police officer in Miami, authorities confirmed.

Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said officers were called to the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 62nd Street regarding two men fighting.

She said officers tried to break up the fight, at which time one of the men charged at an officer.

Fallat said the officer deployed his Taser and the suspect was taken into custody.

Video taken at the scene shows Miami Fire Rescue crews treating the suspect at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Fallat said the officer was not injured.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.