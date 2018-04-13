Man taken to hospital in serious condition after Miami shooting, police say

MIAMI - A man was taken to a hospital in serious condition after he was shot Friday afternoon in Miami, authorities said.

Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said the victim, who is in his 40s, was shot outside a store at 1655 NW Third Ave.

She said the man ran inside the store for help after he was shot.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.