Detectives warn of suspected rapist wanted for crimes in Miami's Little Haiti

LITTLE HAITI, Fla. - Miami Police Department officers are searching for an armed rapist Thursday who is targeting women at their homes in Miami's Little Haiti.

Hours after the crimes, detectives from the special victims unit released surveillance video of a man who is a suspect in two Thursday morning attacks.

About 7 a.m., the man attempted to push a woman back into her home, but she was able to get away, police said. An hour later, officers said he broke into another home in the same neighborhood to rape another woman.

The victim's neighbor was able to provide detectives with the surveillance video, and now they need the public's help. Officers were asking anyone with information about the suspect or other attacks to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

