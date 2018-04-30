Man wanted in connection with attempted kidnapping in Miami

MIAMI - A man, identified as Brenard O. Carr, 33, is wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Miami, authorities said.

Miami police said the victim had just dropped off shoes to a church near Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday when she was approached by a man, later identified as Carr.

The victim told police that Carr asked her if she drinks and smokes and offered the victim to come home with him so he could take care of her.

Police said the victim ignored Carr on both occasions, at which point Carr grabbed the victim near her hip area to pull her toward him.

Authorities said the victim broke free from his grip and ran toward her sister.

The sisters told police that Carr briefly followed them as they walked south on 13th Avenue, and then left in a different direction.

The sisters called police once they got home.

Authorities said detectives were able to obtain the suspect's identity through investigative means, which was also later confirmed by the victim.

Anyone with information about Carr's whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



