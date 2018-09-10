Man was under influence of alcohol when he crashed boat in Miami River, authorities say

MIAMI - A man was under the influence of alcohol Sunday night when he crashed a boat into another vessel in the Miami River, authorities said.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said a crew terminated the voyage of a 35-foot cabin cruiser after the incident.

According to authorities, a person aboard a pleasure craft notified Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders around 8:45 p.m. that a boat with 20 people aboard had hit their vessel.

Authorities said a Coast Guard crew located the boat around 10:30 p.m., at which time the boat's operator failed both field sobriety and Breathalyzer tests.

"People need to ensure the safety of themselves and their passengers while boating," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ayisha Loya, a Station Miami boarding officer. "What was meant to be a fun night out boating could have easily turned into a search and rescue case because the operator of the vessel chose to knowingly drive over the legal limit in addition to not having sufficient lifesaving equipment for his passengers."

The boat was taken to Miami Beach Marina.

No injuries were reported.

The operator's identity has not been released.



