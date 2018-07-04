Man wearing ski mask, gloves tries to lure 7-year-old girl into car in Miami

MIAMI - Police are investigating after a man tried to lure a 7-year-old girl into his car Tuesday afternoon in Miami.

Miami police Officer Kenia Fallat said the girl was walking home from summer camp shortly after 3 p.m. when a man tried to abduct her near Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest 75th Street.

Fallat said the man used candy in an effort to try to lure her into his red sedan.

Fallat said the man was last seen wearing a ski mask and gloves.

The girl was able to get away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.