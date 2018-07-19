Man wearing UM shirt caught on camera robbing Miami restaurant

MIAMI - A man wearing an "It's all about the U" shirt was captured on surveillance video robbing a restaurant in Miami, authorities said.

The robbery was reported July 7 at Akashi Restaurant at 1063 Southeast First Ave.

According to detectives, an employee said he closed the business around 1 a.m. and returned later in the day to find someone had broken into the restaurant and stolen $400 in cash and three electronic tablets.

Surveillance video showed the burglar prowling around the restaurant while it was closed and stealing the money and tablets, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



