Man with Alzheimer's reported missing in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and was reported missing Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, Gabriel Cesin, 75, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Southwest 17th Court.

He was wearing a white hat with red and blue designs, a white shirt, gray pants, yellow socks and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

