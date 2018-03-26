Man with BBQ fork threatens woman during robbery at Miami store

MIAMI - A man with a BBQ fork threatened a woman who was holding her baby earlier this month during a robbery at a store in Miami, authorities said.

The armed robbery was reported shortly before 7 p.m. March 8 at the R A Discount Store at 1412 SW Third St.

Miami police said the victim, who works at the store, saw the man enter the business and walk to the rear of the store.

Surveillance video shows the man approaching the victim as she was holding her child, ordering her to place the baby down as he held a BBQ fork to her stomach, and to give him all the money in the cash register.

Police said the victim complied and the thief got away with $1,500 in cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.