Masked thieves steal WaveRunner from Miami home

MIAMI - Two masked thieves were captured on surveillance video early Monday stealing a Yamaha WaveRunner from a home in Miami.

The theft occurred just after 3:15 a.m. on Samana Drive in the city's Bay Heights neighborhood.

According to the victims, two men entered their property and stole their WaveRunner and trailer and broke two bikes in the carport of their home.

The couple estimates they suffered $22,000 in losses.

The victims said the thieves left in a white, four-door Acura or possibly a Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.