Medical transport van crashes into barrier wall in Miami

MIAMI - A medical transport van crashed into a barrier wall Monday morning in Miami, injuring the passengers.

The crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Charter Club.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll Jr. said the driver claimed she was trying to avoid hitting a dog when she lost control of the Wellmax Medical Centers van and struck a barrier wall in the parking lot.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue One of the five passengers on a Wellmax Medical Centers van is treated by paramedics after it crashed into a barrier wall in a Miami parking lot.

Carroll said five of the six passengers in the van were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries. A sixth passenger declined to go to a hospital. Their ages range from the 50s to the 80s.

The driver of the van was evaluated at the scene and questioned by Miami police.

