Metrobus remains wedged in building after crash that injured 10

A view from Sky 10 showed a Miami-Dade Transit Metrobus wedged inside the Omega Fashion clothing store in Little Haiti.

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade Transit Metrobus remained wedged inside a Little Haiti building Monday morning, one day after it slammed into a clothing store, injuring 10 people.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the bus collided with a white Ford Ranger and then struck a pillar outside Omega Fashion on the corner of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 54th Street.

Two people who were inside the Ford Ranger suffered serious injuries and were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, Carroll said. Eight people on the bus were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

Stanley Joseph, who witnessed the crash, told Local 10 News that the Ford Ranger was speeding and ran a red light just before the crash.

The crash caused large cracks to form on the pillar and the building's roof.

Fire-rescue crews braced the building with wood planks. A structural engineer is expected to assess the building to determine how to safely move the bus, Carroll said.

Arsene Omega, owner of Omega Fashion, said the store was closed at the time of the crash and no one inside was hurt.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.