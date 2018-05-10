Miami

Metromover out of service after 'construction incident'

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

MIAMI - A "construction incident" in downtown Miami has temporarily forced the Metromover out of service.

Miami-Dade Transit said Thursday morning that the service has been suspended "for an undetermined amount of time."

A free bus shuttle service is being provided while the Metromover is inoperable. Click here to see the map.

The Metromover is an elevated 4.4-mile, electrically powered automated people mover system that connects to the Metrorail. The service is free to all customers.

It was not immediately known what caused the outage.

