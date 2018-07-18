Miami commissioners agree to send soccer stadium plan to voters

MIAMI - Miami commissioners agreed Wednesday to allow voters to decide whether to authorize the city to negotiate the sale of the Melreese Country Club golf course to soccer star David Beckham and Miami businessman Jorge Mas for the development of Miami Freedom Park.

The new development would be home to Beckham's Major League Soccer team in Miami, as well as the site of offices and an entertainment complex.

Commission Chairman Keon Hardemon, Vice Chairman Ken Russell and District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo voted in favor of holding a referendum. District 1 Commissioner Wifredo "Willy" Gort and District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes voted against it.

If voters approve the measure in November, the negotiated agreement would require final Commission approval by a four-fifths affirmative vote.

The announcement comes after a lawsuit was filed against the city, claiming that it broke its charter when it entered into a no-bid deal to put an MLS stadium on city-owned property.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of resident William Muir.

Mayor Francis Suarez, City Manager Emilio Gonzalez, City Attorney Victoria Mendez and five city commissioners are also listed as the plaintiffs.

"The public has a clear and certain legal right to public notice and a prior opportunity to compete for the lease or sale of any real property or interest owned by the city," the lawsuit claims.



