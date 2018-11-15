Miami commissioners to decide whether to allow Ultra to move to Virginia Key

MIAMI - The city of Miami is holding a commission meeting Thursday to hear statements on why the Ultra Music Festival should or should not be approved for its move to Virginia Key.

Some of the community's concerns include environmental harm and traffic.

Commissioners are expected to vote Thursday evening whether to approve a licensing agreement to let Ultra organizers hold the festival at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park next to Miami Marine Stadium.

Ultra is in search of a new home after commissioners rejected a contract to keep the event in Bayfront Park.

The move came after residents complained about noise and traffic, and there was plenty of infighting within the commission.

The proposal has also brought disagreement. The commission needs a 4/5 vote to pass it.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.