Miami crane operator seriously hurt after falling from ladder

MIAMI - A crane operator was seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon after he lost his balance and fell several feet from a ladder, officials said.

Capt. Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for Miami Fire Rescue, said the operator was working on a residential building under construction near Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest 25th Street in city's Wynwood section.

Carroll said co-workers heard his screams for help and called 911.

The man was nearly 70 feet above the street when he fell. Carroll said fellow workers used a basket and rope to bring him to the ground.

The man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

The Miami Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the fall.

