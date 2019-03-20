Miami-Dade County work truck overturns, lands upside-down next to I-95

MIAMI - Nearby residents rushed to help the driver of a Miami-Dade County work truck that tumbled off Interstate 95 late Tuesday.

The truck overturned and flipped upside-down off I-95 while traveling in the southbound lanes toward downtown Miami. It landed on the west side of I-95.

Part of the guardrail where the truck toppled over was missing.

"We heard a big, loud noise outside and we come outside and we seen just the car flipped right off the highway," witness Jason Ortiz told Local 10 News.

He said a man stepped out of the truck, holding his head. That driver was taken to a hospital.

Another witness said the truck uprooted a light pole that went through a neighbor's fence.

"We called 911," she said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

