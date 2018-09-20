Miami-Dade Transit begins slow process of removing bus from building

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Transit plans to remove a county bus that crashed into a Little Haiti clothing store, but there's still some concern surrounding two of the building's support beams.

Workers were back at the crash site Thursday morning, removing the signage and cutting off the front section of the bus to help with the removal process.

"There is a concern that as soon as you remove that bus, the building might collapse, which is where our building department comes into play because, obviously, safety is our No. 1 priority," city of Miami spokeswoman Stephanie Severino said.

Two wooden structures were built and placed under the building for further support.

The bus crashed into Omega's Fashion after swerving to avoid a pickup truck that ran a red light Sunday at the corner of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 54th Street.

Eight passengers in the bus and two people in the truck were injured in the crash.

Omega's Fashion owner Arsene Omega said he's concerned if he'll ever be able to re-open for business.

"If you were me and coming here for 40 years every day, and now you can't even go in, what would you think?" a tearful Omega told Local 10 News. "Thank God nobody died but, you know, I'm thinking next week, the week after, what am I going to do?"

