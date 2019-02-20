Miami-Dade woman with Alzheimer's and dementia reported missing

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade woman with Alzheimer's and dementia has been reported missing after she was last seen early Tuesday morning.

Wanda Smith, 56, was last seen at 1 a.m. Tuesday near the 1700 block of Northwest 68th Street in Miami.

Smith, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia, was wearing a white shirt and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is urged to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.