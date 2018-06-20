Miami driver spotted using device to cover license plate through tolls

MIAMI - There's a Miami driver out there looking to save a few bucks at the tolls with a very suspicious looking device.

The New York Post shared video of the minivan on what appears to be the Dolphin Expressway. When the van approaches a SunPass toll checkpoint, the license plate disappears thanks to a cover that drops down.

Once the van passes the toll, the cover lifts up and the license place can be seen once again.

Without a plate, toll cameras cannot identify vehicles without SunPass transponders or charge them using pay-by-plate.

Needless to say, the sneaky device is an illegal and if caught, the driver will wish they had spent the spare change on tolls instead of a hefty ticket.

