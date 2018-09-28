Authorities rescue survivors after boating crash in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI - Authorities rescued the survivors of a boating crash on Thursday night and temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 195, better known as the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for the department, said there were three people involved, and only one was able to swim to safety.

The other two had to be rescued and one of them was rushed to the hospital as he exhibited symptoms of a cardiac arrest, Carroll said.

The boating incident was near the bridge on Interstate 195, better known as the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

