Miami firefighters mourn loss of one of their own

MIAMI - City of Miami firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Miami Fire Rescue officials confirmed a firefighter died Wednesday morning at Fire Station 14, located at 2151 SW 19th Court.

The cause of death is unclear, but Miami police said no foul play is suspected.

A procession of fire rescue vehicles will follow as the firefighter's body is taken to the medical examiner’s office.

The fire station will be closed for a couple of hours.

Miami Fire Rescue officials are withholding the name of the firefighter until they can notify relatives.

No other details have been released.



