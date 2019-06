@SoleBoy305 / Twitter

MIAMI - It's time to party like the 1950s at one Miami gas station that is selling gasoline for cheap.

For just .99 a gallon, you can fill your tank at the Shell station at 27th Avenue and Flagler Street.

The station is selling the cheap gas as part of a "Gas Relief" promotion.

But you better drive quick, the .99 gas only lasts through 2 p.m.

