Miami gears up for annual Three Kings Parade

MIAMI - Miami is preparing to bring the Christmas season to a close in high style Sunday with its annual Three Kings Parade.

Pop star Luis Fonsi will serve as this year's grand marshal. The "Despacito" singer will be joined by the young patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The parade will feature Walt Disney characters, telenovela stars, marching bands and, perhaps most importantly, camels.

Gov. Rick Scott and Lt Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera also plan to attend.

The parade starts at noon and wraps up around 4 p.m. The route runs along Southwest Eighth Street from Fourth Avenue to 17th Avenue, and turns north to end at Southwest Sixth Street.

The parade will be broadcast on Univision, which sponsors the event.

The Miami Police Department released the following advisories on street closures:

Starting at 6 a.m., eastbound traffic on Southwest 8th Street from Southwest 19th Avenue to Southwest Fourth Avenue will be closed. Traffic traveling eastbound on Southwest Eighth Street will be detoured north or south at Southwest 19th Avenue.

Southwest 12th Avenue and Southwest Eighth Avenue will remain open only for north and southbound traffic. There will be no traffic allowed eastbound on Southwest Eighth Street. All roads will be closed by 10:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade Transit buses, which normally travels along South Eighth Street, will be detoured. Please check with Miami-Dade Transit Agency for more information.

Seventh Street will remain open westbound until Southwest 12th Avenue. At Southwest 12th Avenue, westbound traffic on Southwest Seventh Street will be detoured northbound.

Residents that live in the area will be allowed to travel along Southwest Seventh Street on the north side or on the south side of Southwest Ninth Street.

Southwest Eighth Street will reopen for traffic by 6 p.m.



