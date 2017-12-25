Miami homeless shelter serves up Christmas meals to those in need

MIAMI - The Camillus House provided a holiday feast and party Monday for hundreds of deserving people in Miami. The homeless shelter has done this for nearly 60 years, and those who received meals called it a blessing.

"I have nowhere to eat right now. I'm homeless so it's very nice to have," Jandra Gawn said as she received a hot meal.

In addition to serving a complete holiday meal, the organization passed out gifts.

"It's certainly something our clients look forward to, especially during Christmas, because they are separated from family and friends," said Sam Gil, one of the organizers. "Many of them have lost contact. ... On a day like this, we are their family. It's important for them to know that they are not alone."

More than 50 volunteers were on hand, giving to those trying to get back on their feet and remembering the true reason for the season.

"It teaches my kids and also family that it's not always about receiving, it's more about giving," volunteer Sandro Olivos said. "It's something. You come out of here. You make yourself feel good, and if you can put a smile on someone's face, why not?"

