Miami-Dade homeowner attacked by neighbor inside home, wife says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A southwest Miami-Dade homeowner is recovering after a bloody encounter with one of his neighbors who broke into his home.

"My husband was covered -- he was covered head to toe in blood," the victim's wife, Alexandra Alonso, said.

Alonso said she and her family are lucky to be alive after Christopher Sanders, 24, barreled through their home on what she called a killing spree.

"I thought my husband was going to be dead and then, the next thing, my children would be dead because when he's done with him, he might come upstairs," Alonso said.

The near-deadly attack unfolded around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Southwest 82nd Street.

According to a police report, Sanders smashed the back door of the victim's home, grabbed a sculpture and started screaming erratically as he made a beeline up the stairs to the family.

Police said he cut himself in the process and was bleeding profusely.

"My husband tries to tell him, 'Stay down. Stay down. Don't come any further,'" Alonso said.

But she said that didn't stop him.

"He comes up here and he starts pummeling the butler to the point where, you know, the butler obviously falls into many pieces, and then he turns around and comes here and picks up one of these sculptures and tries to hit my husband over the head," Alonso said.

Alonso said her husband was finally able to open the front door and get out.

Police soon arrived through the gate and arrested Sanders, who told police that he lived next door.

"We were in commotion trying to go to bed," Alonso said. "If we had already been in bed, this might have ended differently."

A motive for the attack remains unclear.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.