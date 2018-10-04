Delta flight delayed after 3 fall ill at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - A Delta flight from Miami to Atlanta was delayed Thursday morning after three flight attendants felt sick and were taken to a hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the flight attendants smelled a chemical odor shortly after boarding the airplane and then reported feeling ill.

Delta Air Lines flight 940 was scheduled to depart Miami International Airport for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

There were no passengers on the plane at the time, but the flight was delayed for more than two hours.

A Delta statement issued an apology to the 87 passengers who were affected by the delay.

