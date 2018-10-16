Miami man accused of murder freed after 12 years in prison

Tony Brown expresses relief after hearing that prosecutors would not move forward with case. Photo by Carl Juste of the Miami Herald.

MIAMI - A Miami man was freed Tuesday after spending 12 years in prison for a murder committed outside a nightclub in 2005, prosecutors said.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office dropped the charges against Andre Gonzalez, a month after a judge ordered a new trial in the case. Journalism students from Medill Justice Project at Northwestern University collected new evidence in the case, which helped set Gonzalez free.

Police said Gonzalez, who also went by the name Tony Brown, tried to rob Nigel Whatley and Michael Morris near Players nightclub at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 79th Street on Oct. 1, 2005. Whatley fought back and was wounded in the struggle. Police said Gonzalez then shot Morris and Whatley several more times as he fled the scene.

Whatley was killed, but Morris survived. Police said they found Gonzalez's DNA on a hat found at the scene. In 2010, a jury convicted Gonzalez of second-degree murder and other charges. He was sentenced to life in prison.

However, in 2015, students with the Medill Justice Project interviewed Arnold Clark who told them the gunman was not Gonzalez, but a DJ who worked at the nightclub. The students wrote a lengthy article about the case called Code of Silence.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Miguel de la O ruled that Clark's testimony left "plenty of room for doubt" about the case and ordered a new trial.

Prosecutors maintain Gonzalez is guilty, but they decided not to move forward with the case.

"It was a difficult case to prove initially and now with memories having faded over a period of time, it will be even more difficult to meet our burden," prosecutors wrote in a close-out memo. "The State of Florida, in no way, believes that this defendant is innocent of the crime."

