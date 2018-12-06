Miami man accused of possessing child porn

MIAMI - A Miami man was arrested Wednesday after federal authorities said they found child pornography on his home computer.

Angel Casares, 47, faces several charges, including possessing child pornography.

Using a search warrant, Miami Regional Operations Center Cyber Squad found several child pornography videos on his electronic devices at his home in the 2700 block of Southwest 19th Terrace. Casares confessed to authorities that he downloaded the videos and had around 30 files containing child pornography, federal officials said.

Several devices were seized for further review.

Casares has been released on $15,000 bond.

