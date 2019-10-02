Miami man accused of stabbing neighbor's dog in head

MIAMI - A Miami man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he stabbed his neighbor's dog in the head.

According to his arrest report, City of Miami police officers were called to the 1400 block of Northwest 51st Terrace Tuesday night regarding a man and a woman having an argument.

Police said the woman told responding officers that Marshall Lebaron Land, 40, had just stabbed her dog in the head with a knife.

Authorities said Land claimed the dog runs toward the gate and tries to get over the fence every time he walks home from a nearby park.

According to the arrest report, the dog had a cut on the top of its skull and was bleeding.

Police said the woman told officers Land was taunting her dog with his book bag before stabbing the dog in the head.

Authorities said the woman's property is fenced all the way around with no way for her dog to get over.

Land was arrested on an animal cruelty charge and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.