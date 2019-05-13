Miami man arrested, accused of getting into Maine girl's bed with her

Police in York, Maine, say Claudio Pinto, 31, of Miami, entered an 11-year-old girl's bedroom and got into bed with her.

MIAMI - A Miami man was arrested Monday in Maine after he got into an 11-year-old girl's bed with her, police there said.

The girl called 911 about 2:30 a.m. to report that a man entered her bedroom and got into bed with her, Sgt. John P. Lizanecz, of the York Police Department in Maine, said in a news release.

The girl said the man got away before she called 911. She wasn't hurt.

Claudio Pinto, 31, was later identified as the suspect and arrested at a Maine hotel. He faces charges of assault and burglary.

"This is an isolated incident and the general public is not in danger," the news release said.

