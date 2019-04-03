Miami man arrested after 2 children found alone in apartment

Steker Jean Jr. is accused of leaving his two children alone in his Miami apartment.

MIAMI - A Miami man was arrested Tuesday after his two children were found alone in an apartment, police said.

Steker Jean Jr., 29, faces one count of child neglect.

According to a police report, someone heard a child crying from inside the apartment, opened the unlocked front door and found both children alone inside.

The witness tried to find the resident before, after about 20 minutes of searching, deciding to call police.

Police said Jean admitted to leaving his 11-month-old daughter and 1-year-old son home alone. The portion of the arrest report detailing his whereabouts was redacted.

Jean was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

