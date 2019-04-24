Miami man injures hand while chasing off would-be intruder

This man, who didn't want to be identified, injured his hand while trying to chase after a would-be intruder.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said the resident called 911 about 2:30 a.m. to report that someone was trying to break into his apartment through a second-floor window.

The man told Local 10 News that he woke up to the sound of someone trying to get inside, so he jumped out the window and chased after the would-be intruder.

However, the resident couldn't catch the prowler, who got away before police arrived.

The man, who declined to provide his name or speak on camera, injured his left hand during the incident. It was bandaged when Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton arrived to speak with him.



