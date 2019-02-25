Miami man threatens to kill woman, cut her 'into a million pieces,' police say

Enrique Gallardo, 62, threatened to cut out a woman's eyes and cut her "into a million pieces," police say.

MIAMI - A Miami man was arrested Sunday after he threatened to cut a woman into pieces and spit in the face of the arresting officer, police said.

Enrique Gallardo, 62, faces charges of aggravated battery, resisting arrest without violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal transmission of HIV.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gallardo showed up at the woman's home on Southwest Fifth Street and started banging on the door. The woman, who had previously told him not to come to her home, let Gallardo inside so he would stop banging.

Gallardo told the woman he was going to lay down, but she told him she was sick and needed him to leave, police said.

"The defendant then became upset and pulled out a pocket knife and began to scream at the victim, 'If you're not going to be mine, I'm going to kill you,'" the affidavit said.

Gallardo then put the knife to the tip of the woman's eye and told her he was "going to cut her eyes out first," the affidavit said.

He then moved the knife to her throat, telling her, "I'm going to slit your throat next and then cut you into a million pieces," the affidavit said.

Gallardo punched the woman twice in her face before he was taken into custody, police said.

The arresting officer wrote in the affidavit that Gallardo was tensing up and dragging his feet so he wouldn't have to get into the back of the police car. Once the officer was finally able to get Gallardo in the car, Gallardo spit in the officer's face, the affidavit said.

It was revealed in a supplemental report that Gallardo was HIV-positive.

Gallardo was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He was being held on a $14,500 bond.

