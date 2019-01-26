Miami Marathon to cause road closures in Miami, Miami Beach

MIAMI - Drivers can expect major delays throughout downtown Miami and Miami Beach early Sunday as thousands of runners take part in the Fitbit Miami Marathon.

The race will begin at 6 a.m. at the American Airlines Arena. Runners will then make their way east to Miami Beach and then south to Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood, finally ending in Bayfront Park along Biscayne Boulevard. Most streets should reopen by 2 p.m., but the roadways will gradually reopen as the runners make their way through the 26.2-mile route.

Runners will also compete in a half-marathon, 5K and kids' run races.

Organizers advise people traveling to Miami Beach on Sunday morning to use the Julia Tuttle Causeway to reach the barrier island.

Here is a list of all the road closures in downtown Miami and Miami Beach:

Southeast First Street

Macarthur Causeway

Alton Road, Fifth Street and South Pointe Drive

Ocean Drive

Washington Avenue

Prairie and Meridian avenues

Dade Boulevard

Venetian Causeway

Northeast 15th Street

North Miami Avenue

Southeast Fifth Street

Brickell Avenue

Rickenbacker Causeway

South Miami Avenue

McFarlane Road

Main Highway

Commodore Plaza

Grand Avenue

Mary Street

South Bayshore Drive

Aviation Avenue

Tigertail Avenue

East Shore, South Shore and West Shore drives

Samana Drive

South Miami Avenue

Click here to view a detailed list of the road closures in downtown Miami.

On Saturday, organizers of the marathon held events to gear up for the annual race. Early Saturday morning they had a warm-up run with 3,000 runners. They also hosted an NFL stars for the Long Distance Running Challenge, which players from the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears ran a half-marathon-distance endurance race.

They also held The Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon Expo, which featured more than 100 vendors, entertainment and special guests.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.