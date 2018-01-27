Miami Marathon to close downtown, Miami Beach streets Sunday

MIAMI - Drivers may want to avoid the streets of downtown Miami and Miami Beach Sunday morning as thousands of runner take on the challenge of the Miami Marathon.

Organizers estimate that about 20,000 athletes from more than 80 countries will compete in the marathon, half-marathon and other races.

You can view a large version of the route: here.

The Marathon is also hosting a two-day expo at the Mana Wynwood in the 300 block of Northwest 23rd Street in Miami's Wynwood section.

The expo is where runners can pick up their registration materials, but also features free health and fitness classes along with plenty of vendors selling food and drinks. The expo runs from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

If you must drive near the marathon route, organizers said the Miami, Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County police departments will assist traffic through intersections between gaps of runners.

The following areas will experience peak race traffic during these times:

Downtown/Brickell: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

MacArthur Causeway eastbound: 5 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Miami Beach Area: 5 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Venetian Causeway: 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Coconut Grove Area: 6:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Rickenbacker Causeway – 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Race organizers recommend that drivers use the Julia Tuttle Causeway if they want to travel to and from Miami Beach between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.